Renault SA is offering some concessions to Nissan Motor Co. as it tries to clinch a deal to reboot a more than two-decade alliance, according to people familiar with the situation.

Nissan’s independent board directors are due to meet early next week to consider several proposals by Renault, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. These include reassurances to help ease Nissan’s concerns over shared intellectual property, one of the sticking points in the negotiations, the people said.

There’s also acknowledgment on Renault’s part that Nissan may invest less than hoped in the French carmaker’s EV business Ampere that it’s currently carving out, the people said. Renault sees potential for a roughly €10 billion valuation for the unit and is planning an initial public offering for the second part of the year, depending on market conditions.