China’s health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December.

China recorded 59,938 COVID-related deaths between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 this year, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, told a news conference.

The figure refers only to deaths recorded at medical facilities, with the total toll likely to be higher.