A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a man to one year in prison, suspended for five years, and 29 days of detention without labor for defaming a father whose wife and daughter were killed by a car in a high-profile 2019 accident in Tokyo and for obstructing police duties via social media posts.

The Tokyo District Court ruled Junichi Yuri, 23, defamed Takuya Matsunaga, 36, through tweets that in March last year accused the bereaved father of campaigning only to garner attention for himself.

He also posted other insults targeting Matsunaga and threatened in a tweet in August to commit violence in the capital’s Shinjuku and Akihabara districts.