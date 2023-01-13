  • Takuya Matsunaga (left), who lost his wife and daughter in a traffic accident in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in April 2019, speaks to reporters in April last year near the site of the accident. | KYODO
    Takuya Matsunaga (left), who lost his wife and daughter in a traffic accident in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in April 2019, speaks to reporters in April last year near the site of the accident. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a man to one year in prison, suspended for five years, and 29 days of detention without labor for defaming a father whose wife and daughter were killed by a car in a high-profile 2019 accident in Tokyo and for obstructing police duties via social media posts.

The Tokyo District Court ruled Junichi Yuri, 23, defamed Takuya Matsunaga, 36, through tweets that in March last year accused the bereaved father of campaigning only to garner attention for himself.

He also posted other insults targeting Matsunaga and threatened in a tweet in August to commit violence in the capital’s Shinjuku and Akihabara districts.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW