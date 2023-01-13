Beer and quasi-beer sales in Japan grew 2% to 3% year on year in 2022, marking the first expansion in 18 years, estimated data from four major domestic brewers showed Friday.
Sales to restaurants and bars recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but total sales were still down around 10% compared with 2019.
Sales volume rose 5% at Suntory Beer and 3.2% at Sapporo Breweries. Asahi Breweries, meanwhile, logged a 10.1% increase in value.
