Beer and quasi-beer sales in Japan grew 2% to 3% year on year in 2022, marking the first expansion in 18 years, estimated data from four major domestic brewers showed Friday.

Sales to restaurants and bars recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but total sales were still down around 10% compared with 2019.

Sales volume rose 5% at Suntory Beer and 3.2% at Sapporo Breweries. Asahi Breweries, meanwhile, logged a 10.1% increase in value.