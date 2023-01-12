More than 100 arms-control, environmental and other activist groups have urged the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to formally apologize to the Marshall Islands for the impact of massive nuclear testing there in the 1940s and 1950s and to provide fair compensation.

The activists, led by the by the Arms Control Association and including Greenpeace, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Marshallese Education Initiative, made the call in a Dec. 5 letter to Biden. The text was made available to Reuters.

It urged Washington to deliver on promises of nuclear justice in ongoing negotiations with the Marshall Islands on renewing a Compact of Free Association (COFA) that has been the basis of relations with the Pacific territory since the 1980s.