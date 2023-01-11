  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol prior to a bilateral meeting in Phnom Penh in November | YONHAP / KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol prior to a bilateral meeting in Phnom Penh in November | YONHAP / KYODO
  • SHARE

South Korea is moving to finalize adjustments to what Seoul says is a solution to a long-running wartime labor dispute with Japan, the Asahi Shimbun reported Wednesday.

The paper said President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government plans to adopt a system through which financial compensation in South Korean lawsuits to Korean plaintiffs seeking compensation for their wartime labor at Japanese firms will be paid through donations from both countries.

In what experts say is an unusual move, the Asahi also said Yoon would not seek a written agreement between the countries on the system. Japan and South Korea have previously issued mutual statements after reaching an agreement on historical issues.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED