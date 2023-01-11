  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits a child care support facility in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in December. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits a child care support facility in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in December.

The government is considering creating a new child-rearing allowance for nonregular workers, self-employed workers and freelancers, in a bid to address the country’s declining birthrate, several government sources said Tuesday.

The envisioned allowance is aimed at reducing economic burdens on workers not covered by the country’s child care leave system.

To finance the new allowance, the government is looking to raise employment, medical or other social insurance premiums, according to the sources.

