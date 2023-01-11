  • Saury unloaded from a ship in Nemuro, Hokkaido, in August | KYODO
Saury catches in Japan dropped about 2% in 2022 from the previous year to 17,910 tons, hitting a record low for the fourth consecutive year, a nationwide cooperative association of saury fishers said Tuesday.

The historically poor catches of the autumn delicacy reflects a decline in saury stock, as well as smaller catches in Russian waters due to worsened ties between Tokyo and Moscow.

Local market prices of saury shrank by 9%, as saury caught early in the fishing season were too small to fetch high prices.

