Balikpapan, Indonesia – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia’s future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac.
Located in eastern Borneo — the world’s third-largest island — Nusantara is set to replace sinking and polluted Jakarta as Indonesia’s political center by late 2024.
But the two-hour drive from Balikpapan City to the sweeping green expanse of Nusantara’s “Point Zero” reveals the scale of the new capital’s potential impact on a biologically diverse area that is home to thousands of animal and plant species.
