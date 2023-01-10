  • Nearly 20% of emergency calls made to police in the January-November 2022 period were not for urgent reasons. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Jiji

Japanese police received a total of 8,502,927 phone calls to the emergency number 110 in January-November 2022, and 1,630,501 of them, or nearly 20%, were not for urgent reasons, National Police Agency data showed Tuesday.

Of the total, 622 involved the use of a system allowing police to receive videos of the events concerned, such as crimes and accidents, from callers. The system was launched in October last year. Jan. 10 is designated as “Dial 110 Day” by the NPA.

The nonurgent calls included one seeking information about a COVID-19 vaccination site and another for a taxi from a drunken person.

