  • Tokyo reported 7,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 7,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 2,200 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 14,632, compared with 12,954.3 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from Monday to 54, while 31 deaths linked to the virus were reported Tuesday.

