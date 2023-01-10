  • Airborne troops from Japan, U.S., Britain and Australia take part in a new year joint military drill at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, China Prefecture, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Airborne troops from Japan, U.S., Britain and Australia take part in a new year joint military drill at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, China Prefecture, on Sunday. | REUTERS

China on Tuesday said Australia should remember Japan’s actions during World War II before cozying up to the regional power.

Australia’s center-left government has been trying to repair its relationship with China, which soured considerably under the former conservative government.

But it has also recently signed a new security pact with Japan, which some have seen as an attempt to limit Beijing’s muscle in the Pacific region.

