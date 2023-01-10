China on Tuesday said Australia should remember Japan’s actions during World War II before cozying up to the regional power.
Australia’s center-left government has been trying to repair its relationship with China, which soured considerably under the former conservative government.
But it has also recently signed a new security pact with Japan, which some have seen as an attempt to limit Beijing’s muscle in the Pacific region.
