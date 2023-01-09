  • Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during the annual Society and Defense Conference in Salen, Sweden, on Sunday. | TT NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS
    Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during the annual Society and Defense Conference in Salen, Sweden, on Sunday.

Turkey, which has for months blocked NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland, has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.

“Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Ulf Kristersson said during a security conference also attended by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that it will depend on internal politics inside Turkey as well as “Sweden’s capacity to show its seriousness.”

