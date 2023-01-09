The Ground Self-Defense Force’s First Airborne Brigade has conducted its first parachute drop training this year, exercises that were joined by paratroop units from the British and Australian armies for the first time.

No troops from foreign countries other than the United States had participated in the training before Sunday’s drills. The participation of Britain and Australia is apparently intended to make a display of the group’s solidarity as China steps up its maritime activities in the region.

At the beginning of the training, which took place in a GSDF exercise area that straddles the cities of Funabashi and Yachiyo in Chiba Prefecture, senior and other members of respective countries’ paratroop units performed drop demonstrations.