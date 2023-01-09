A scheme first introduced by a remote island town to court urban young people and offer them multiple jobs depending on the season is under the spotlight in Japan as a way to resolve worker shortages in rural areas.

The town of Ama in Shimane Prefecture adopted the measure amid population declines. The so-called Shimane Model was used as the basis for a new support system by Japan’s internal affairs ministry, and 66 certified associations nationwide were offering the scheme as of last December.

The initiative aims to promote the creation of new employment opportunities and migration to regional areas.