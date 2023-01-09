  • A beach-goer looks out over Catalans Beach in Marseille, France, on Thursday. Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months. | BLOOMBERG
    A beach-goer looks out over Catalans Beach in Marseille, France, on Thursday. Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now.

Mild weather, a wider array of suppliers and efforts to reduce demand are helping, with gas reserves still nearly full and prices tumbling to prewar levels. After the sharp turnaround over the past month, Europe is likely already through the worst of the crisis.

The combination of conditions — including China’s COVID-19 woes blunting competition for LNG cargoes — would take the edge off inflation, stabilize Europe’s economic outlook and leave the Kremlin with less leverage over Ukraine’s allies, if they persist.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW