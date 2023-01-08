Las Vegas – Allowing the driver of an autonomous vehicle to watch a movie, a dealer to sell automobiles from a “virtual” car lot, or an engineer to simulate how a new part fits: the auto industry is getting a tantalizing taste of the metaverse at 2023’s huge CES technology show.
One gadget on display in Las Vegas is an in-car television system, developed by French parts maker Valeo, that needs no remote.
To change the channel, drivers or passengers wearing a headset make a simple swipe in the air with their hand, and sensors in the car detect the movement.
