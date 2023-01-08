Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that his government and the central bank must discuss their relationship in guiding economic policy after he names a new Bank of Japan governor in April.

The remark heightens the chance the government may revise its a decadelong blueprint with the central bank that focuses on beating deflation, a move that would lay the groundwork for an exit from the BOJ’s ultraloose monetary policy.

Asked what kind of person he would choose as BOJ governor, Kishida said it will be someone “best suited for the job” when Haruhiko Kuroda’s term ends in April.