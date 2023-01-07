  • Newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House Kevin McCarthy holds the gavel after he was voted in, on Saturday in Washington. | AFP-JIJI
It was four days of name-calling, late-night huddles, rush deliveries of pizzas and burritos. It was cigar smoke wafting through the hallways, diaper changes and a dog on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Then a near-fist fight.

Establishment Republicans were horrified. Democrats snickered. Comedian Jon Stewart called it the best season of C-SPAN ever.

The first week of the new Congress with Republicans in charge of the House was marred by conflict about their leader, Kevin McCarthy. Rules weren’t broken because they were nonexistent. Post-Civil War records were shattered, and long-held Republican traditions were abandoned.

