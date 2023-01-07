Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi voiced hope for the expansion of Japanese investment in Ecuador when he met with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Juan Carlos Holguin, on Friday.

In their meeting in Quito, Hayashi said Japanese companies are showing interest in Ecuador in many sectors. Hayashi also said he highly appreciates the liberal and open economic policy pursued by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.

Holguin expressed his desire to enhance Ecuador’s economic relations with Japan.