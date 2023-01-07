  • A Jetstar aircraft taxies at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, in this file photo. | BLOOMBERG
    A Jetstar aircraft taxies at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, in this file photo. | BLOOMBERG

  • STAFF REPORT

A airplane with low-cost carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing at Chubu Airport near Nagoya on Saturday morning after an apparent bomb threat, according to local media.

No injuries were reported in the landing, NHK reported, which broadcast footage of dozens of passengers standing on the airport runway after exiting the plane via emergency chutes.

