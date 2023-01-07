A airplane with low-cost carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing at Chubu Airport near Nagoya on Saturday morning after an apparent bomb threat, according to local media.
No injuries were reported in the landing, NHK reported, which broadcast footage of dozens of passengers standing on the airport runway after exiting the plane via emergency chutes.
人生 生きてると色んなことがあるんだなー！と改めて思いました！#飛行機 #爆破 #予告 #福岡行き #成田発 pic.twitter.com/KgXUhd0J2c
— yuuta yamada (@dayamatayu) January 6, 2023
