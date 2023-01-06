  • Ukrainian troops in an armored vehicle pass a battle-damaged church in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Thursday. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  AFP-JIJI, Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to cease fighting in Ukraine for 36 hours starting Friday at noon, Moscow time, but Kyiv quickly dismissed the move as a ploy, unlikely to slow a conflict that’s heading for its second year.

The Kremlin said Putin gave the order Thursday for Russian Orthodox Christmas. It follows an appeal by the patriarch of that church, which has close ties to the Kremlin.

Kyiv quickly denounced the move.

