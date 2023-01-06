  • Jiji

  • SHARE
Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono | KYODO
Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono | KYODO

Miyazaki – The Miyazaki Prefectural Government asked a local newspaper not to report New Year’s activities its governor took part in the day before testing positive for COVID-19, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono, who secured a fourth term in office on Dec. 25, felt fatigued after making New Year’s trips to local shrines Sunday. He developed a fever and tested positive Monday, the same day the prefecture announced the infection.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW