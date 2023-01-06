Miyazaki – The Miyazaki Prefectural Government asked a local newspaper not to report New Year’s activities its governor took part in the day before testing positive for COVID-19, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono, who secured a fourth term in office on Dec. 25, felt fatigued after making New Year’s trips to local shrines Sunday. He developed a fever and tested positive Monday, the same day the prefecture announced the infection.
