The health ministry has eased its guidelines for funerals and other memorial events for people who died after contracting the coronavirus.

The revised guidelines will allow wakes and funerals for infected people to be held normally. The ministry said there is no longer a need to use body bags to cover the deceased individuals because the risk of infection from dead bodies “is extremely low” when appropriate measures are taken.

The old guidelines, drawn up in July 2020, recommended the use of body bags and asked bereaved family members not to touch the bodies of the deceased.