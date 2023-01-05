  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, attends a meeting with a group of Iranian women in Tehran on Wednesday. | OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER / VIA REUTERS
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, attends a meeting with a group of Iranian women in Tehran on Wednesday. | OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Paris – Iran warned France on Wednesday of consequences after satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published cartoons depicting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, that Tehran deemed to be insulting.

The weekly had published dozens of cartoons ridiculing the highest religious and political figure in the Islamic Republic as part of a competition it launched in December in support of the three-month-old protest movement.

“The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response,” tweeted Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

