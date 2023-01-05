  • A view of the Iconic Tower skyscraper and other construction work in the business and finance district of Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, some 45 kilometers east of Cairo, in August 2021. | AFP-JIJI
    A view of the Iconic Tower skyscraper and other construction work in the business and finance district of Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, some 45 kilometers east of Cairo, in August 2021.

CAIRO – The gleaming tower blocks and high-tech facilities of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s flagship new capital are a far cry from Cairo’s congested streets and crumbling facades.

In the New Administrative Capital that is taking shape in the desert, lampposts double up as Wi-Fi hotspots, keycards grant access to buildings, and more than 6,000 surveillance cameras keep watch over the first of its 6.5 million planned residents.

A single mobile app allows the city’s inhabitants to make utility payments, access public services and register complaints with the authorities.

