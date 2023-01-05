CAIRO – The gleaming tower blocks and high-tech facilities of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s flagship new capital are a far cry from Cairo’s congested streets and crumbling facades.
In the New Administrative Capital that is taking shape in the desert, lampposts double up as Wi-Fi hotspots, keycards grant access to buildings, and more than 6,000 surveillance cameras keep watch over the first of its 6.5 million planned residents.
A single mobile app allows the city’s inhabitants to make utility payments, access public services and register complaints with the authorities.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.