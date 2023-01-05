  • Job-seeking university students attend an orientation session held in Osaka on March 1, 2022. | KYODO
A recent survey has shown that 15.5% of firms are planning to hire more university graduates in 2024 than this year, reflecting an increased willingness to hire amid a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey found only 3.6% of firms are considering cutting back on hiring students scheduled to graduate from universities and graduate schools in 2024, according to the Recruit Works Institute.

The figures improved from the same survey conducted the previous year, in which 10.9% of firms said they would increase new graduate hires in 2023, with 3.9% responding to the contrary.

