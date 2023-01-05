Despite wrestling with food insecurity, lingering impacts of COVID-19 and sanctions, North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022 — proof of its adeptness at circumventing barriers in order to gain foreign currency and fund its nuclear ambitions.

Although it is often referred to as “the hermit kingdom,” North Korea does engage with other countries in order to realize its goals and keep its economy afloat. It cozies up to its few allies such as China and Russia, and plays other countries against each other for its own advantage. All the while, its closed borders only serve to fuel a sense of mystery.

Evans Revere, a former diplomat and U.S. State Department official with lengthy North Korea negotiations experience, said the country excels in “survival.”