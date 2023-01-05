  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS

Beijing and Manila on Wednesday vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to the Chinese capital amid heightened tensions over the hotly disputed South China Sea.

Marcos and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping both called for “friendly consultation to appropriately resolve maritime issues,” at a meeting on Wednesday, China’s state-owned broadcaster CCTV said.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

