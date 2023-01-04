International measures on travelers from China will likely have little effect on containing COVID-19, health experts said Tuesday, pointing to a surging variant in the United States that may pose a larger threat.

More than a dozen countries have imposed testing requirements on visitors from China, citing concerns about a lack of transparency in Beijing’s infection data and the risk of a new variant of the virus emerging.

China — which is experiencing an explosion of cases after lifting its long-standing “zero-COVID” measures — has branded the restrictions “unacceptable” and vowed to take countermeasures.