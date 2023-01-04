Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised Wednesday to promote wage hikes and new investments in startups in 2023, while using the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima this May to promote a world without nuclear weapons.

Kishida also confirmed that he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Jan. 13 as part of a tour he will make to other G7 countries as chair of the group this year.

Speaking at a news conference following a visit to the Grand Shrine of Ise in Mie Prefecture, the prime minister also emphasized his goal to increase wages in order to reach sustained economic growth.