    DeliRo, an unmanned delivery robot, during a test run in Nagoya in December 2021 | KYODO

Automated delivery robots remotely monitored by humans will be able to hit Japanese public roads from April under the revised road traffic law, raising hopes that they will be much-needed "manpower" in the logistics industry.

Trials for deliveries of food and daily necessities by robots have been conducted in residential and business districts.

A test of the DeliRo unmanned delivery robot took place in the Tsukishima district of Tokyo's Chuo Ward last month. The robot moved at a speed close to the pace of an adult's brisk walk on a major street to carry a hamburger from a store to an office located about 500 meters away.

