Demand for travel to Japan, which had plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has started to recover since the country drastically eased its COVID-19 border controls last autumn, but hopes are tempered this year that it will rise back to pre-pandemic levels.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan totaled about 930,000 in November, reaching nearly 40% of the level in November 2019, before the pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
Japan lifted most of its COVID-19 border measures last October, allowing the resumption of individual and visa-free travel to the country. It was “a turning point toward the revival of tourism,” Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Koichi Wada said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.