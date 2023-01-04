  • People visit Sensoji temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Friday. The number of foreign visitors to Japan in November reached nearly 40% of the level in the same month in 2019, before the pandemic. | AFP-JIJI
Demand for travel to Japan, which had plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has started to recover since the country drastically eased its COVID-19 border controls last autumn, but hopes are tempered this year that it will rise back to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan totaled about 930,000 in November, reaching nearly 40% of the level in November 2019, before the pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan lifted most of its COVID-19 border measures last October, allowing the resumption of individual and visa-free travel to the country. It was “a turning point toward the revival of tourism,” Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Koichi Wada said.

