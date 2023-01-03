  • People holding placards as they march on the street during a demonstration in downtown Tokyo to denounce the Japanese government's plan to resume nuclear power use, in October 2012. | AFP-JIJI
    People holding placards as they march on the street during a demonstration in downtown Tokyo to denounce the Japanese government's plan to resume nuclear power use, in October 2012. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Japan is facing its most severe energy crisis in decades and wants to speed up the revival of its nuclear energy industry to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels.

But restarting more nuclear reactors remains controversial, more than a decade after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

What does the government want?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW