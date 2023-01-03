Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of cashless payment methods for saisen money offerings to Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples is spreading in Japan, while there are various opinions about the new trend.

Many believe that cashless saisen offerings could help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as people can avoid crowds forming around offering boxes at temples and shrines and do not need to touch paper notes or coins.

Such cashless offerings had been seen before the pandemic began in January 2020, mainly being considered as a way to prevent theft of the money in saisen boxes or even to allow tourists from overseas to use foreign currencies as offerings.