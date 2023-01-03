  • A Japanese F-2 fighter jet (left) and German Eurofighter jets fly over Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Hyakuri Air Base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, during a joint exercise on Sept. 28. | KYODO
    A Japanese F-2 fighter jet (left) and German Eurofighter jets fly over Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Hyakuri Air Base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, during a joint exercise on Sept. 28. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Japanese government plans to loosen the operational guidelines for the country’s three principles on defense equipment transfer to enable exports to friendly countries, it was learned on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at supporting the shrinking domestic defense industry, according to government sources.

The government hopes to put into effect the relaxed guidelines in fiscal 2023, which will start in April.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW