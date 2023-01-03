The Japanese government plans to loosen the operational guidelines for the country’s three principles on defense equipment transfer to enable exports to friendly countries, it was learned on Tuesday.
The move is aimed at supporting the shrinking domestic defense industry, according to government sources.
The government hopes to put into effect the relaxed guidelines in fiscal 2023, which will start in April.
