  • Japan plans to phase out the Air Self-Defense Force's U-125A search and rescue planes, raising concerns that the country will be less prepared for disaster relief and rescue activities. | AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE
  • JIJI

With the government revising its three key national security documents late last month, the country will phase out the Air Self-Defense Force’s U-125A search and rescue planes, which serve as the “eyes” of missions to find missing ASDF aircraft.

This is because the government aims to secure enough resources to improve the nation’s defenses based on the revision, such as by securing counterstrike capabilities.

As the U-125A aircraft are also used in disaster relief activities and to transport victims of disasters and other emergencies, however, there are concerns that the phaseout could negatively affect the Self-Defense Forces’ missions in the event of accidents or disasters.

