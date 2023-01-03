Automated delivery robots remotely monitored by humans will be able to hit Japanese public roads from April under the revised road traffic law, raising hopes that they will be much-needed “manpower” in the logistics industry.

Trials for deliveries of food and daily necessities by robots have been conducted in residential and business districts.

A test of the DeliRo unmanned delivery robot took place in the Tsukishima district of Tokyo’s Chuo Ward last month. The robot moved at a speed close to the pace of an adult’s brisk walk on a major street to carry a hamburger from a store to an office located about 500 meters away.