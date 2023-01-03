  • A port terminal in Kobe in August 2022. In a survey of 117 companies, 65 firms, or 56%, said they expect solid expansion or moderate growth in Japan this year, sharply down from 84% a year ago. | BLOOMBERG
    A port terminal in Kobe in August 2022. In a survey of 117 companies, 65 firms, or 56%, said they expect solid expansion or moderate growth in Japan this year, sharply down from 84% a year ago. | BLOOMBERG

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Only around half of major companies in Japan expect the country’s economy to grow in 2023 given soaring prices of natural resources and raw materials triggered by the war in Ukraine and the weak yen, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday.

In the survey of 117 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp., 65 firms, or 56%, expect solid expansion or moderate growth in the world’s third-largest economy in the year ahead, sharply down from 84% a year ago.

The overall percentage of firms forecasting growth was at its second lowest in 10 years in the survey, with responding companies also cautious about slowdowns in the United States and China in 2023.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW