Japan will serve as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council in 2023-24, with its diplomatic ability expected to be tested at a time when the council is seriously dysfunctional over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo takes a nonpermanent seat of the council, in charge of ensuring international peace and security, for a record 12th time since it became a member of the United Nations in 1956 following its previous 2016-17 term. The country holds the presidency of the council in January 2023.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a speech on Monday, condemned Russia for its aggression on Ukraine, arguing that the country, one of the five veto-wielding permanent Security Council members, is “attempting to break the international order.”