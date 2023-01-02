Emperor Naruhito offered greetings on Monday in his first New Year’s address in three years following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After three years, I am very happy to celebrate the New Year with you all,” the emperor told well-wishers from behind glass on a balcony at the Imperial Palace. “I hope that this year will be a peaceful and good year for all of you”

He was accompanied by his wife, Empress Masako, and other members of the imperial family. The couple’s only daughter, Princess Aiko, 21, joined the annual event for the first time.