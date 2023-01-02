  • International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference following a meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin in November last year. | REUTERS
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth — the United States, Europe and China — all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday.

The new year is going to be “tougher than the year we leave behind,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program “Face the Nation.”

“Why? Because the three big economies — the U.S., EU and China — are all slowing down simultaneously,” she said.

