Kyiv – A Japanese journalist was among people injured in a missile attack on Kyiv apparently by Russia on Saturday, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.
Klitschko disclosed the information on Telegram messaging app.
Meanwhile, the online version of the the Asahi Shimbun daily named the injured journalist as Wataru Sekita, 36, a member of its visual reporting section. It said he was receiving treatment at a hospital for an injury to his leg.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.