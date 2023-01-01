  • A man believed to be Asahi Shimbun journalist Wataru Sekita is helped by Ukrainian military personnel after being injured in a missile strike in the country in this image posted to Twitter. | KYODO
Kyiv – A Japanese journalist was among people injured in a missile attack on Kyiv apparently by Russia on Saturday, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Klitschko disclosed the information on Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, the online version of the the Asahi Shimbun daily named the injured journalist as Wataru Sekita, 36, a member of its visual reporting section. It said he was receiving treatment at a hospital for an injury to his leg.

