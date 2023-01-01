  • Visitors walk past lanterns on display during a visit to Meiji Shrine in the middle of the night to celebrate the New Year with prayers and offerings in central Tokyo early Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Visitors walk past lanterns on display during a visit to Meiji Shrine in the middle of the night to celebrate the New Year with prayers and offerings in central Tokyo early Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Japan confirmed a total of 27,504,428 new COVID-19 cases in 2022, up 18.4-fold from the previous year, as highly infectious omicron variants of the virus surged throughout the country.

New deaths linked to the virus, meanwhile, totaled 39,158, up 2.6-fold.

The country reported its first case of the new coronavirus in January 2020. That year, about 230,000 infections were confirmed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW