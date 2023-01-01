Japan confirmed a total of 27,504,428 new COVID-19 cases in 2022, up 18.4-fold from the previous year, as highly infectious omicron variants of the virus surged throughout the country.
New deaths linked to the virus, meanwhile, totaled 39,158, up 2.6-fold.
The country reported its first case of the new coronavirus in January 2020. That year, about 230,000 infections were confirmed.
