Japan confirmed a total of 27,504,428 new COVID-19 cases in 2022, up 18.4-fold from the previous year, as highly infectious omicron variants of the virus surged throughout the country.

New deaths linked to the virus, meanwhile, totaled 39,158, up 2.6-fold.

The country reported its first case of the new coronavirus in January 2020. That year, about 230,000 infections were confirmed.