Former Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso is viewed as the leading candidate to replace incumbent Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will expire on April 8, a Jiji Press survey of market experts has shown.

The next governor is expected to face calls for careful communication with the market, as there are expectations that the BOJ could make further policy revisions after it modified its massive monetary easing policy at the Dec. 19-20 policy meeting. Many respondents to the survey stressed communication skills as a top criteria for the next BOJ governor along with flexibility.

The email survey was held between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 and covered 30 experts, collecting responses from 24.