  • An Urgo employee shows the type of wounds that could be treated using the artificial skin developed by the firm. | AFP-JIJI
    An Urgo employee shows the type of wounds that could be treated using the artificial skin developed by the firm. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Chenove, France – Far from the humble sticking plaster, medical firms and researchers are seeking to create the “ultimate dressing” — artificial skin they hope will revolutionize the treatment of severe burns.

For the last 18 months, researchers from the French firm Urgo have been working toward achieving this Holy Grail of wound treatment, which would save serious burn victims from the painful and repeated skin grafts they currently endure.

The €100 million ($106 million) “Genesis” project hopes to have a product ready by 2030.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW