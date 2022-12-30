Five major Japanese banks said Friday that they will raise their fixed housing loan rates in January in light of a rise in long-term government bond yields following a policy revision by the Bank of Japan.

The banks will raise their standard rates for 10-year housing loans by 0.10 to 0.34 percentage point. The standard rate will hit 3.70% at MUFG Bank and 3.79% at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, both their highest levels since October 2013, as well as 3.50% at Mizuho Bank, its highest since November 2011.

Based on the standard rate, the prime 10-year loan rate will stand at 1.40% at Mizuho, 1.39% at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, 1.18% at Resona Bank, 1.14% at Sumitomo Mitsui and 1.05% at MUFG.