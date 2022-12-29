The transport ministry said Thursday that Japan will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong at airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.

The flights from Hong Kong can arrive at the three airports provided there are no passengers who have stayed in mainland China within the previous seven days, it said.

Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus infections in China, the government said on Tuesday that it will restrict departures and arrivals of direct flights connecting Japan with mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao to four airports — Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu.