Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden departed Tuesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands, exchanging a deadly snowstorm for a Caribbean vacation — and an expected New Year’s resolution to seek re-election in 2024.
He took flack from early morning Fox News hosts for being “ready to go have a good time” while Americans confront the blizzard.
However, Biden headed to the island of St. Croix with a successful 2022 behind him and momentum building for him to declare, at the unprecedented age of 80, that he wants another four years in the White House.
