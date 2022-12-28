U.S. President Joe Biden departed Tuesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands, exchanging a deadly snowstorm for a Caribbean vacation — and an expected New Year’s resolution to seek re-election in 2024.

He took flack from early morning Fox News hosts for being “ready to go have a good time” while Americans confront the blizzard.

However, Biden headed to the island of St. Croix with a successful 2022 behind him and momentum building for him to declare, at the unprecedented age of 80, that he wants another four years in the White House.