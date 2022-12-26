  • Jiji, Kyodo

Former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi, who is on trial for allegedly receiving bribes in relation to the sporting events, was released on bail Monday.

Takahashi, 78, was released from the Tokyo Detention House after posting ¥80 million ($603,000) in bail.

Haruyuki Takahashi | KYODO
